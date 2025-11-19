GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.68 and last traded at GBX 0.72. Approximately 4,025,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 19,888,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73.

GSTechnologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

