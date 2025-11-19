Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Samsara comprises about 0.5% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 519.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 385.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $30,582,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $6,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,600. This represents a 82.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,413,133 shares of company stock valued at $130,785,414. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Samsara Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:IOT opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -227.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

