Sierra Legacy Group Purchases 4,085 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Sierra Legacy Group raised its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Allegion makes up about 2.5% of Sierra Legacy Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sierra Legacy Group’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $180.68.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 27.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

