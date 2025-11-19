Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 235,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,518,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $208.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $521,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,516.56. This represents a 22.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 122,092 shares of company stock valued at $23,844,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.51. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $217.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

