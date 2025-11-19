Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,876 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after acquiring an additional 893,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

