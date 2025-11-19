Pineridge Advisors LLC Buys 59,726 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,912,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,726 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 34.9% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pineridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $96,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.