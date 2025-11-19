Sierra Legacy Group Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Sierra Legacy Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,003,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,398.50 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,471.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,338.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,255.33. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,375. This represents a 35.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,789.76. The trade was a 26.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,249 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

