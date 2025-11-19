Sierra Legacy Group Purchases 2,041 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Sierra Legacy Group raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Sierra Legacy Group’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 53,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 121.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.9%

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $260.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $348.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

