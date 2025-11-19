Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM is Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,041 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance makes up 4.3% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1,466.6% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YMM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 163.0%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

