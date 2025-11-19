Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Chime Financial comprises approximately 2.6% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHYM. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter worth $350,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHYM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chime Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chime Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Chime Financial from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.93.

Chime Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. Chime Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Chime Financial Profile

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

