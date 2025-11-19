Highview Capital Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $374.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $238.73 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

