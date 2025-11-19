Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,716,000 after buying an additional 291,358 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $1,409,320,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AMAT opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

