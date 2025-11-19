Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2025

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPRFree Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (BATS:PAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.