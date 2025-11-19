Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

