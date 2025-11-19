Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Target Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE TGT opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Target by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Target by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

