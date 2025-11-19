Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $BAPR

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,984 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,263,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $46,782,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3,197.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 553,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 536,722 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 549.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 439,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after buying an additional 371,573 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BATS:BAPR opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

