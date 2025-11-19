Jet2 (LON:JET2) Posts Earnings Results

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 300.40 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Jet2 Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of JET2 opened at GBX 1,364 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,366.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,591.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,088 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,963.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Jet2 from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,150 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Jet2 from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,127.25.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

