The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 43.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.87%.

The Sage Group Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,110.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,034.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,100 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,503.33.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

