Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $605,000 in Accenture PLC $ACN

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 100,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 13.2% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 37.9% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after buying an additional 1,315,548 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ACN opened at $239.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.