SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN is Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 2.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 258,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

