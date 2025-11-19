Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $BMAR Position Raised by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March makes up about 5.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 9.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $60,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 70.8% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 13.0%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.