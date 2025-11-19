Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN Position Cut by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 155.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

