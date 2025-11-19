HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Announces Earnings Results

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. HICL Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 96.27%.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

LON:HICL opened at GBX 109.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.49. HICL Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 103.71 and a 52 week high of GBX 126.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.30.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

