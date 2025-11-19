HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2025

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICLGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. HICL Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 96.27%.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

LON:HICL opened at GBX 109.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.49. HICL Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 103.71 and a 52 week high of GBX 126.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.30.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.