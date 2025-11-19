Morling Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Morling Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 235.3% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 363.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $28,475,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 232,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,929.90. This represents a 50.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares in the company, valued at $56,754,100. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,445,114 shares of company stock valued at $178,408,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.70. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

