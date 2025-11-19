Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.46 Billion Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,314,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,964 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.0% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,464,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $340.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total transaction of $264,912.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,080,435.48. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

