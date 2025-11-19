Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s 5th Largest Position

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,749 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.5% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $170,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4,307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 514,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,526,000 after acquiring an additional 502,701 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 47,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 57.9% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $340.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.