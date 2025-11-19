Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Dave’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAVE)

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dave in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the fintech company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Dave’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dave’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

DAVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave from $229.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.25.

Shares of DAVE stock opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. Dave has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $286.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.87 and its 200-day moving average is $213.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVE. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Dave by 102.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Dave during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dave news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $18,812,264.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,167,419.12. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Imran Khan sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $1,858,069.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,642,264.50. This trade represents a 14.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 226,943 shares of company stock worth $50,301,987 in the last three months. 28.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the fintech company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

