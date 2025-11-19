What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Flux Power Q2 Earnings?

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flux Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Flux Power’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLUX. Wall Street Zen cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research cut shares of Flux Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flux Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Flux Power Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Flux Power by 65.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 125,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

