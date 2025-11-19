Leerink Partnrs Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Illumina

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ILMN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

ILMN stock opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. Illumina has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Illumina by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

