Stifel Canada Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TSE:ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

ATD has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$69.51 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$65.95 and a twelve month high of C$83.73. The stock has a market cap of C$65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

See Also

