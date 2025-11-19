Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – November 18th

Amer Sports, Airbnb, and Carnival are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is providing recreational, travel, hospitality, and entertainment goods or services — for example hotels, resorts, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, airlines, and leisure-focused retailers. For investors, they are typically viewed as cyclical consumer-discretionary equities that are sensitive to economic growth, consumer confidence and seasonality, often offering higher upside in expansions and greater downside in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Amer Sports (AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

