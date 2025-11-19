Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Assurant Earnings

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.82 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

AIZ stock opened at $225.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $232.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average is $205.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.42%.

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,275 shares of company stock worth $4,909,946. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,775,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,041,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,010,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,247,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,285,000 after acquiring an additional 323,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Assurant by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,245,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Assurant by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

