Q1 EPS Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Boosted by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.86.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$25.35 and a 1-year high of C$58.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.03.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

