Cognition Therapeutics’ (CGTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CGTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 814.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 897,353 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,631,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.