Raymond James Financial Comments on OR Royalties Q1 Earnings

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OR Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for OR Royalties’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%.
OR Royalties Price Performance
OR opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. OR Royalties has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39.
Institutional Trading of OR Royalties
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OR Royalties during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.
OR Royalties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.
About OR Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
