Raymond James Financial Comments on OR Royalties Q1 Earnings

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OR Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for OR Royalties’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered OR Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

OR Royalties Price Performance

OR opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. OR Royalties has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39.

Institutional Trading of OR Royalties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OR Royalties during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

About OR Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

