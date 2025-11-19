BellRing Brands’ (BRBR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 13.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.