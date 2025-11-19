TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TIMB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TIM from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC raised TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TIM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. TIM has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. TIM had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 5,590.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TIM by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

