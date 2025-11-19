Analysts Set Expectations for IQVIA’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.61.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $217.60 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in IQVIA by 12.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

