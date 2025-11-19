GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

GoHealth Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.64.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 26.95%. Equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $8,100,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $1,840,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 7.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

