BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VTVT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, vTv Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTVT

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.66. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.11).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.