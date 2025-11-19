DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.05% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Westin Wendt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $302,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,013.97. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 295,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,109,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in DraftKings by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 24.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 2.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 295.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

