Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NBIS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Nebius Group has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $141.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.