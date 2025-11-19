Renaissance Group LLC Invests $6.34 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 288,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 226,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,006.40. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $79,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,679.36. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,289 shares of company stock worth $2,276,533. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The firm had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

