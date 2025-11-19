Renaissance Group LLC Increases Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lantheus by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

