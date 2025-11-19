Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 76,572 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

NASDAQ RELY opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 142.22 and a beta of 0.10. Remitly Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.36%.The company had revenue of $419.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $227,348.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,515,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,391,780.92. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $750,704.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,654,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,275,442.08. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,943 shares of company stock worth $1,246,238. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

