Renaissance Group LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,879,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 45.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after buying an additional 285,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,707,000 after buying an additional 249,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,240,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,887,000 after acquiring an additional 243,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $6,185,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

