Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $865,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 70,344 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.0%

Nomad Foods stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.69. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $881.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.22%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

