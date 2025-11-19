Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Q2 by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.12%.Q2’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

