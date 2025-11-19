Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Director Lorin Brass Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Lorin Brass sold 2,500 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $96,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,134.55. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bristow Group Trading Up 0.5%
VTOL opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $386.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VTOL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bristow Group has an average rating of “Buy”.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
