Renaissance Group LLC Buys 2,133 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,761,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 549.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $333.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.85 and a 200-day moving average of $278.53. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $419.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

