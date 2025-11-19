Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 3,699 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,088 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 56,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 58,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.22.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $395.19 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $382.89 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.34 and its 200 day moving average is $451.01.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The business had revenue of $497.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.